WILMINGTON, Del. — Officials in Delaware’s largest city are seeking volunteers to help distribute and install smoke alarms as part of a fire safety initiative with the American Red Cross.

Officials in Wilmington are hoping to install as many as 2,000 smoke alarms in the Canby Park, Union Park Gardens and Bayard Square neighborhoods.

The event will be held on Thursday and again on Saturday. Volunteers who want to help install the devices will be trained each day before going into the field.

Wilmington is one of more than 100 communities participating nationwide in the Red Cross effort, with a national goal of 100,000 smoke alarm installations this year.

