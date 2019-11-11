The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina verified some incidents over the border last week. A social media post said that while no livestock had been attacked in the county, there had been reports of attacks on horses in Spartanburg County in South Carolina.
Most of the incidents reported were within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of Campobello, a small town north of Greenville, South Carolina.
