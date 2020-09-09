Chitwood said the civilian who was shot was hospitalized in stable condition.

“We probably have over 100 officers, we’ve set up a strong perimeter, we still have the (Georgia State Patrol) helicopter in the air, we’ve got K-9s on the ground tracking in the woods,” Chitwood said, noting that it was getting dark outside.

Investigators have said Potter fired multiple shots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney around midnight Monday morning during a traffic stop in Dalton. Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest saved him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Authorities described Potter as “armed and dangerous.”

Hackney and another deputy returned fire, but Potter drove away south on Interstate 75. He wrecked the truck and escaped into the woods on foot, the GBI said.

Officials revealed Wednesday that Potter was hauling explosives in a stolen trailer at the time. The stolen trailer was found along the southbound lanes of I-75, near the Whitfield-Gordon county line, the GBI said.

The GBI’s bomb disposal unit will get rid of the explosives, the agency said.

Potter is wanted in Georgia on five counts of aggravated assault. He is also wanted in Leakey, Texas on charges of larceny and theft of over $2500.

A second Texas man, Jonathan Hosmer, 47, was arrested Tuesday. Hosmer was spotted on surveillance footage leaving the truck crash.

Hosmer was also wanted in Texas on larceny and theft charges. He has been arrested and charged in Georgia with possession of methamphetamine, bringing stolen property into the state, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Resaca is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.