The three other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
“The Harrisonburg Fire Department has completed its secondary search of the Miller Circle fire site, and has determined that there are no additional individuals on site who were harmed by the incident. Searches are now complete,” the city tweeted Sunday.
The blast was so strong that some residents reported their homes shaking. Nearby businesses were forced to close due to damage, TV station WHSV reported.
The city said an investigation into the cause is ongoing. Officials said Saturday it would likely take several days.
