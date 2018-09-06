JONESVILLE, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say sheriff’s deputies shot and killed an armed man after they responded to a call to check on someone at a home.

Chris Laws, special agent in charge with the State Bureau of Investigation, told news outlets a caller to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office implied there was a domestic incident at the house Wednesday.

Laws said the deputies got into an altercation with the man, who was armed. Deputies shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SBI is looking into the shooting. The two deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Officials have not released the races or identities of those involved.

Yadkin County is about 80 miles (130 km) north of Charlotte.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.