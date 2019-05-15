FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2018 file photo a home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, Calif. California fire authorities say that Pacific Gas and Electric equipment was responsible for the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history. Cal Fire said in a press release issued Wednesday, May 15, 2019, that electrical transmission lines in the Pulga area sparked the Nov. 8 fire that wiped out most of the town of Paradise and killed 85 people. (Noah Berger,File/Associated Press)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers are expressing skepticism that Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. has made the dramatic changes necessary to prevent another deadly blaze.

State fire officials concluded Wednesday that the utility’s power lines sparked the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century, which nearly destroyed a Northern California town last fall. The fire destroyed nearly 15,000 homes and killed 85 people.

The news came as PG&E’s new chief executive, Bill Johnson, spoke before lawmakers for the first time.

Democratic Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes says California cannot keep reliving deadly wildfires and she hopes Johnson has learned lessons from the utility’s past mistakes.

He says the utility is now inspecting all of its lines and making repairs when necessary at a cost of $600 to $900 million. He says the utility plans to dramatically expand planned power shutoffs.

