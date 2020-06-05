An investigation into the police department Bratton oversees started after a complaint was filed about the missing money, according to the Louisiana State Police. State investigators now allege Bratton took about $4,000 in two different cases and say the money was never documented as evidence, news outlets reported.
Bratton was booked into jail on two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of malfeasance in office. Bratton said he’s cooperating with state investigators and doesn’t believe the charges should affect his position as chief.
“I intend to be as accessible as I always have while I let the criminal justice system work this issue out,” he said.
