Rodriguez said the officer made contact with a man Saturday on the popular street and then was stabbed by him, which prompted other officers to shoot at him.
Authorities have not released the names of the man or the officer. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.
Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told The Miami Herald that the officer was patrolling the area as part of an initiative to increase police presence in the party district of South Beach.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.