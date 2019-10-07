A friend described Kok as an immigrant from Hong Kong who was “gentle” and “polite.”

The medical examiner said all four died of blunt impact head trauma with skull fractures and brain injury. A fifth man was left in critical condition following the early Saturday attacks.

Twenty-four-year-old Randy Santos was arraigned Sunday on murder and attempted murder charges. His defense team did not enter a plea.

