FILE- This Feb. 4, 2018, file photo shows an aerial view of the site of a fatal train crash between an Amtrak train, bottom right, and a CSX freight train, top left, in Cayce, S.C. Federal officials are meeting to discuss what caused an Amtrak train to divert on to a side track in South Carolina last year and slam into a parked train, killing two crew members and injuring more than 100 passengers. The National Transportation Safety Board is meeting Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Jeff Blake, File/Associated Press)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Transportation Safety Board says train crashes caused by switches being in the wrong place continue even though they have simple fixes.

The NTSB is meeting Tuesday to discuss what changes to train safety rules should be made because of a crash in South Carolina that killed two Amtrak crew members and injured nearly 100 passengers in February 2018.

Investigators say the Amtrak train ran off the main track at full speed onto a side track and slammed into a parked train near Columbia because the parked train crew left the switch in the wrong location. Safety signals in the area weren’t working because they were being upgraded.

NTSB is considering requirements on better training and slower train speeds when signals are out.

