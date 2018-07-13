ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Two Maryland officials say FBI officials have told them a computer software company that maintains part of the state elections board’s voter registration platform was bought by a Russian investor in 2015 without the knowledge of state officials.

Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller issued a statement Friday. They say Gov. Larry Hogan also was briefed.

Miller and Busch say while the FBI didn’t indicate there was a breach, they were concerned enough to ask the state’s attorney general to review the existing contractual obligation of the state. They also asked for a review of the system.

Maryland officials made the announcement hours after the Justice Department released a grand jury indictment against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for computer hacking offenses during the 2016 U.S. election.

