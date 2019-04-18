People walk past police officers at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York on April 18. A New Jersey man was arrested April 17 after entering the cathedral with gasoline, lighter fluid and lighters, the New York Police Department said, days after flames ravaged Notre Dame in Paris. (Seth Wenig/AP)

California

Officials say Paradise's water is contaminated

The drinking water in Paradise, Calif., where 85 people died in the worst wildfire in state history, is contaminated with the cancer-causing chemical benzene, water officials said.

Officials said they believe the contamination happened after the November firestorm created a “toxic cocktail” of gases in burning homes that got sucked into the water pipes as residents and firefighters drew water heavily, causing a vacuum in the system that sucked in the toxic fumes, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Officials say that may explain why benzene, which has been linked to anemia and leukemia, has been found in tests at various spots rather than from one source in Paradise, where 90 percent of the buildings were decimated by the blaze.

Paradise Irrigation District officials said they have taken about 500 water samples around town, and they have found benzene 30 percent of the time.

Those who have assessed the problem say the water district may be able to clean pipes to some homes later this year, but it will take two years and up to $300 million before all hillside residents can safely drink, cook or bathe in the water from their taps.

About 1,500 of the town’s 27,000 residents are living in the few surviving houses. Water officials have warned them not to drink, cook, bathe in or brush their teeth with tap water and to only take quick showers with warm water.

Tennessee

Doctors charged with illegal prescriptions

Federal authorities have charged more than 30 medical professionals in Tennessee with illegally prescribing and distributing millions of prescription painkillers, many of which contained opioids.

U.S. Attorneys Michael Dunavant in Memphis and Don Cochran in Nashville held separate news conferences Thursday detailing the federal charges brought against doctors and nurse practitioners.

The charges are the result of a sweeping investigation by the federal Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force, launched last year by President Trump’s administration.

Dunavant says 16 medical professionals have been charged with illegally distributing opioids in west Tennessee. Cochran says nine were charged in middle Tennessee. Another eight medical professionals were charged in the Knoxville-based Eastern District of Tennessee.

Those charged include a doctor who prescribed a painkiller to a pregnant woman who later died.

North Dakota

State and developer of oil pipeline settle suit

The state of North Dakota and the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline have settled a lawsuit over the company’s ownership of ranchland.

North Dakota law bans corporations from the farming industry.

But Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners bought ranchland in September 2016 to protect construction workers from protesters. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem eventually sued.

The settlement awaiting a state judge’s approval involves a business structure that technically keeps the land tied to ETP.

The deal ends the prospect of the state levying thousands of dollars in fines against the developer.

