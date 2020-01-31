According to the sheriff’s office, a black SUV being pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol breached security about 11:40 a.m. at the main entrance of the resort. Officers fired shots and the SUV raced off. It was pursued by the Highway Patrol and a sheriff’s office helicopter.
The sheriff’s office said the SUV was later found and the two people were taken into custody. No further details were immediately available.
Mar-a-Lago has been the scene of several intrusions since Trump became president. There was no immediate information about the two people arrested Friday.
