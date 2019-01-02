Christopher Cevilla, father of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, speaks during a news conference, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Houston. Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man in a pickup truck who pulled up next to a car that was leaving a Houston-area Walmart parking lot Sunday and started shooting, killing Barnes inside the car and wounding the girl’s mother. (Nicole Hensley/Houston Chronicle via AP) (Associated Press)

HOUSTON — Authorities are searching for a driver who fired several shots into a car carrying a family in the Houston area, killing a 7-year-old girl and wounding the child’s mother.

Investigators on Monday released a surveillance video image of a red, four-door pickup truck from which the driver fired gunshots Sunday morning .

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has declined to speculate on what prompted the driver to fire into the car carrying 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, three of her sisters and her mother. Gonzalez says the shooting as “totally unprovoked.”

Jazmine’s mother suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and her 6-year-old sister was injured by shattered glass.

Jazmine’s father appeared with Gonzalez at a Monday news briefing. He pleaded with the public to help find the shooter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.