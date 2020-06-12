The trail was closed, and officials set traps overnight in hopes of catching the reptile. Authorities said they don’t know how the alligator made it into the creek or whether the other alligator stolen on June 5 from Manhattan Reptile World is also on the loose.
Officials have asked anyone who spots either alligator to call police.
Manhattan, with a population of more than 53,000 people, is home to Kansas State University.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Manhattan (Kan.) Mercury.