In an emailed statement, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Mooney M20 crashed with two people aboard, about 7 miles (11 kilometers) southeast of Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport in Martinsburg at 5:20 p.m.
The plane’s origin and destination weren’t immediately known.
Summit Point is about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Washington, D.C.
The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine probable cause of the accident.
