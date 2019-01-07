SARASOTA, Fla. — A Florida substitute teacher accused of spreading human feces on tables and grills at a park where a principal was set to host a birthday party told deputies she was “displeased” with how the principal was handling a professional issue.

News outlets report that a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office report says Phillippi Shores Elementary School substitute teacher Heather Carpenter told deputies she spread the feces Dec. 1 to disrupt the birthday party Principal Allison Foster had planned for her daughter.

Damage to the park totaled more than $2,300, including grills and tables that had to be replaced.

Forty-two-year-old Carpenter was charged with damaging property and criminal mischief. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports Carpenter didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday.

Carpenter is pleading not guilty, according to court documents.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.