Officials: Trooper disciplined for sharing info with friend

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware state trooper who illegally used a criminal justice computer system to find New Jersey vehicle information for a friend has been placed on six months’ probation, the Department of Justice said.

The department said Friday that James Boyda was asked to run the plates of a car his friend was “having problems with” in New Jersey in March, but Boyda didn’t know the car was parked in his friend’s ex-girlfriend’s driveway, The News Journal reported. Boyda gave the information to his friend, who used the information to harass his ex-girlfriend, officials said. The friend faces criminal charges in New Jersey.