Officials noted that the church hosted a three-day “Prophetic Conference” on the weekend of July 18, and another three-day “Life Conference” this past weekend. Each event drew a few hundred people, potentially increasing the risk of exposure and transmission of the virus to others, according to officials.
State officials are working with church leaders to offer testing to congregation members and conference attendees on Tuesday at the church.
The testing event will also be open to the public.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.