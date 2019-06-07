PARADISE, Calif. — Top officials with the utility behind the deadliest U.S. wildfire in at least a century quietly toured the burned remains of a Northern California town Friday.

The Nov. 8 Camp Fire destroyed the town of Paradise, incinerating about 14,000 homes and killing 85. State investigators last month blamed the fire on faulty Pacific Gas & Electric Co. equipment.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that company officials did not speak to the press. The group drove through a wildfire ravaged neighborhood and stopped at a site where an elementary school once stood.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup, the judge overseeing the company’s probation from an earlier incident, ordered PG&E’s board, chief executive and other leaders to witness the damage in person.

Alsup joined them on the trip.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.