Officials: Woman wounded by police after she shot 2nd woman

NEWARK, Del. — A woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartment complex was critically wounded by police who confronted her, authorities said.
Both officers opened fire on the woman, hitting her in the chest, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was in critical condition, according to the release.
Investigators believe the woman had shot a 26-year-old woman during an argument. The other woman also was in critical condition at a hospital, police said.
Neither woman’s name was immediately released.
Both officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure, the Delaware News Journal reported.