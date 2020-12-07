In 2015, the accounting agency disinterred 61 caskets National Military Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu that contained unidentified remains from the Oklahoma. The caskets were brought to an Offutt laboratory, which had plenty of space to spread out the more than 13,000 bones they contained.
The agency’s historians and forensic anthropologists had hoped to identify 315, or 80%, of the missing men by the end of 2020. With weeks to go, they have identified 281 of them.
Only 35 of the 429 sailors and Marines who died on the ship were identified during the war. The remains of the others were were buried in the graves of the unknown. Twenty-three of the sailors who died had spent some or all of their youth in Nebraska or western Iowa.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.