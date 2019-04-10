OHIO

Governor gets bill that restricts abortion

A bill banning abortions in Ohio once a fetal heartbeat is detected is headed to Gov. Mike DeWine (R), who has said he plans to sign it. Opponents vow to sue.

The bill cleared its final hurdle Wednesday when the state Senate agreed to House changes, 18 to 13. The House had approved the measure 56 to 39 earlier that day.

DeWine took office in January. His predecessor, Republican John Kasich, vetoed the measure twice.

Ohio joins five other states that have passed such restrictive abortion measures.

A fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as five or six weeks into pregnancy, before many women even find out they’re pregnant.

The bill makes no exceptions for rape or incest.

— Associated Press

NEW MEXICO

Ex-priest convicted of abuse in federal trial

A U.S. jury found a former Roman Catholic priest who was captured in Morocco guilty Wednesday of sexually abusing a boy at a veterans’ cemetery and Air Force base in New Mexico.

The jury reached the verdict against Arthur Perrault, 81, following a trial in Santa Fe in which several men testified that they had been abused by him as children.

The person involved in the charges said Perrault had touched him inappropriately as many as 100 times.

Authorities believe Perrault had numerous victims in New Mexico. However, the federal charges against him stemmed only from the treatment of one boy at Santa Fe National Cemetery and Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, where Perrault had been a chaplain.

Authorities said the federal charges of aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact carry no statute of limitations and the two sites are within federal jurisdiction.

Clergy abuse victims have won more than $50 million in settlements from the Santa Fe Archdiocese, which has filed for bankruptcy protection as a result of dozens of lawsuits.

Perrault maintained he is innocent of the charges.

Church officials in Connecticut sent Perrault to a retreat in the town of Jemez Springs north of Albuquerque in the 1960s after he was accused of inappropriately touching young males.

The FBI returned Perrault to the United States to face charges in September after he was arrested in Morocco a year earlier on an Interpol warrant.

— Associated Press

One killed by explosion after gas leak: Firefighters in Durham, N.C., responding to a gas leak were evacuating people from a building Wednesday morning when it exploded, killing one and injuring more than a dozen others, officials said. Fire Chief Robert Zoldos said the blast at 10:07 a.m. involved five buildings on the block and catastrophically damaged one. He said one firefighter was seriously injured and in surgery but was expected to recover. A contractor boring under a sidewalk had hit a 2-inch gas line, causing the leak, police said.

— Associated Press