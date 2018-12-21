Ohio Gov. John Kasich sits for an interview with The Associated Press at the Ohio Governor’s Residence and Heritage Garden, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, in Columbus. Kasich discussed his future upon departing office in January, including the possibility of a third presidential run. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With a lame duck veto showdown still brewing, Ohio again finds itself on the verge of imposing some of the most far-reaching abortion restrictions in the nation.

It’s a position familiar to the politically divided state’s abortion-rights activists.

They have watched Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) sign 20 increasingly creative abortion-limiting proposals into law since taking office in 2011, including a so-called 20-week ban that both sides agree is unconstitutional.

Yet the latest bills to reach his desk may be too extreme even for Kasich, a potential 2020 presidential candidate. One bans abortions at the first detectable heartbeat, while the other prohibits an abortion procedure common in the second trimester.

