Columbus City Council approved the settlement Monday night for Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. The Dispatch reports Clifford originally demanded $2 million, according to the city solicitor general.
Clifford’s attorneys are challenging a request by Trump’s lawyers to stake claim to the settlement.
Trump’s lawyers have noted in a filing to the court involved in the Columbus judgment that Clifford owes him $293,052 after a judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit she had filed against the president.
