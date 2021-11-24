The jail stopped the practice in April 2014.
Each woman is estimated to receive $2,735 under the plan. A third of the settlement would cover attorney fees, costs and expenses.
According to documents, the settlement does not include men, detainees charged with felonies or those who had tattoos photographed that were not in an intimate area.
Under terms of the settlement, the county would admit no wrongdoing. The sheriff’s office would be required to destroy the photos and cease taking intimate tattoo pictures of misdemeanor detainees.