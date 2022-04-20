Ohio doctor acquitted in fentanyl-linked deaths of 14 patients

Placeholder while article actions load

Doctor acquitted in deaths of 14 patients Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight William Husel, an Ohio doctor who was accused of killing 14 patients with what prosecutors described as “wildly excessive” doses of fentanyl between 2015 and 2018, was acquitted on all counts of murder Wednesday, concluding one of the most significant murder cases of its kind against a health-care professional. Husel, a onetime physician of the year trained at the Cleveland Clinic, faced one count of murder for each of the 14 critically ill patients he was accused of killing. The jury deliberated for seven days before finding him not guilty on all 14 counts in what was one of the largest murder trials in Ohio history.

He had been charged with causing or hastening their deaths amid a period of lax oversight of fentanyl at Mount Carmel West, a Catholic hospital in Columbus. Husel, 46, would have faced life in prison with just one guilty verdict.

While the synthetic opioid is significantly more powerful than morphine and has wreaked havoc on U.S. streets, it can provide pain relief in medical settings that is crucial to end-of-life care. The alleged victims in the Ohio case suffered critical medical conditions including overdoses, cancer, strokes and internal bleeding. Prosecutors acknowledged that all were being kept alive on ventilators and that many of them were dying.

— Brittany Shammas

and Timothy Bella

Trump's candidate kicked off ballot

The Tennessee Republican Party voted late Tuesday to remove Morgan Ortagus, a congressional candidate backed by Donald Trump, from the state’s primary ballot, underscoring the tensions this cycle across the country between GOP factions that are beholden to the former president and those who are not.

Ortagus, a former State Department spokeswoman, was one of three 5th Congressional District candidates removed because they did not meet eligibility requirements, Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden told the Tennessean.

The state Republican Party’s bylaws require a candidate to have voted in three of the past four GOP primaries, as well as to actively participate in the state or local Republican parties. Moreover, the state legislature passed a bill last month that required the candidates to have lived in the state and district they want to represent for at least three years before the election.

Ortagus moved to Nashville last year, when she joined a health-care investment firm, and announced her bid for Congress in February. Even before Ortagus launched her campaign, Trump said in January that she would have his “Complete and Total Endorsement” and praised her for being “an absolute warrior for America First and MAGA!”

In a statement Tuesday night, Ortagus defended her qualifications — noting she was a “3/4 primary voter” and had previously contributed to the Tennessee GOP — and said her team was evaluating its options.

Golden and a representative for Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

The state GOP’s executive committee also voted to remove Republican congressional candidates Robby Starbuck and Baxter Lee from the primary ballot.

— Amy B Wang and John Wagner

Trooper charged in shooting of Black man

A Connecticut state trooper who fired seven gunshots into a car and killed a man in 2020 after a high-speed chase has been charged with manslaughter after an investigation of more than two years found the shooting not to be justified, officials said Wednesday.

Trooper Brian North turned himself in Tuesday evening to the state inspector general at the state police barracks in Bethany, state police said. North was released after posting $50,000 bail and placed on paid administrative leave, and his police powers were suspended.

North fatally shot 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane in January 2020 as Soulemane sat in the driver’s seat of a car in West Haven, where the chase ended and police boxed in the car. North told officials he feared Soulemane was going to attack other officers with a knife.

Soulemane’s family, the NAACP and other groups said North, who is White, should not have shot Soulemane, who was Black, because police had him surrounded, and he could not get away. Soulemane had a knife, but he was inside the car by himself, and police should have attempted to de-escalate the situation, they said.

Soulemane was a community college student who had schizophrenia, his family said.

— Associated Press

