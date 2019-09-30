Defense attorney Nick Gounaris has said the charges Kollie faces don’t involve a firearm used in any violent offenses. But investigators said Kollie told them he bought the body armor, a 100-round magazine and a key part of Betts’ gun.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose agreed Friday with a magistrate’s August ruling, saying Kollie is “a danger to himself and others.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD