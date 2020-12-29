Broom, 64, has been placed on the “COVID probable list” maintained by the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, spokesperson Sara French said Tuesday. Inmates on that list are suspected to have died of covid-19, pending a death certificate, she said.

The state says 124 inmates have died of confirmed or probable cases of the coronavirus.

Ohio unsuccessfully tried to put Broom, then age 53, to death by lethal injection on Sept. 15, 2009. The execution was called off after two hours when technicians could not find a suitable vein, and Broom cried in pain while receiving 18 needle sticks.

Broom’s most recent execution date was in June, but in the spring Gov. Mike DeWine (R) issued a reprieve and set a new date in March 2022.

Broom was sentenced to die for raping and killing 14-year-old Tryna Middleton after abducting her in Cleveland in 1984 as she walked home from a football game with two friends.

— Associated Press

MASSACHUSETTS

Legislature overrides veto on abortion law

The Massachusetts Senate on Tuesday voted to override the Republican governor’s veto of legislation that expands access to abortion in the state, making the measure law.

The Democratic-controlled Senate’s 32-to-8 override came a day after the Democratic-controlled House similarly voted to override Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto, 107 to 46.

The bill, known as the Roe Act, codifies abortion rights into state law, allows abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy in cases where the child will not survive after birth, and lowers from 18 to 16 the age at which women can seek an abortion without consent from a parent or guardian.

Baker, in vetoing the legislation last week, said that while he strongly supports many provisions of the measure, he could not support expanding the availability of later-term abortions and permitting 16- and 17-year-olds to get an abortion without parental consent.

— Associated Press

Statue of Lincoln with freed slave is removed

A statue of Abraham Lincoln with a man freed from slavery appearing to kneel at his feet — optics that drew objections amid a national reckoning with racial injustice — has been removed from its perch in downtown Boston.

Workers removed the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Emancipation Group and the Freedman’s Memorial, early Tuesday from a park just off Boston Common where it had stood since 1879.

City officials had agreed in late June to take down the memorial after complaints and a bitter debate over the design.

The bronze statue is a copy of a monument that was erected in Washington, D.C., three years earlier. The copy was installed in Boston because the city was home to the statue’s White creator, Thomas Ball.

Freed Black donors paid for the original in Washington; White politician and circus showman Moses Kimball financed the copy in Boston.

Last summer, protesters vowed to tear down the original statue in Washington, prompting the National Guard to deploy a detachment to guard it.