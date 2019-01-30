OHIO

Man indicted on hate crime charge

A man accused of plotting a mass shooting at an Ohio synagogue in the weeks following a deadly attack at a Pittsburgh synagogue has been indicted on a federal hate crime charge.

While the plan was never carried out and investigators said there wasn’t an immediate threat to the public, the Justice Department said the suspect spent months talking about and planning for a violent attack.

Investigators say Damon Joseph, 21, of the Toledo suburb of Holland, said he wanted to kill as many people as possible, including a rabbi, and make sure no one escaped.

A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Joseph on charges that include attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group and attempting to commit a hate crime.

Joseph was arrested in early December after he received two assault-style rifles from an undercover agent, according to court documents.

He had been under investigation for months and talked about his plans with an undercover FBI agent, according to the Justice Department.

Joseph posted photos of weapons, praised the Islamic State and settled on targeting a synagogue in the Toledo area, said Justin Herdman, the U.S. attorney for northern Ohio.

His plans for a synagogue shooting came together after a gunman killed 11 people in Pittsburgh in October, Herdman said. Authorities said he told an undercover agent: “I admire what the guy did with the shooting actually.”

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

8 people charged in pay-to-stay scheme

Prosecutors said federal agents operated a phony school in suburban Detroit to catch people who were making money by helping foreigners stay in the United States as students.

Eight people from different states were charged Wednesday in Detroit federal court. Steve Francis of Homeland Security Investigations said the suspects assisted hundreds of foreign nationals in a pay-to-stay scheme.

The University of Farmington had offices in Farmington Hills, Mich., but no classes or teachers. The government said the recruiters and the foreigners knew it was a scam. The indictments say the recruiters were paid to help foreigners maintain their status as “students” and get work permits.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said the international student visa program was “exploited and abused.” The charges are conspiracy and harboring aliens for profit.

— Associated Press

Railroad company settles over film worker's death: A railroad owner has settled a lawsuit by the family of a film worker killed in a 2014 train collision on its tracks in Georgia, ending the company's appeal of a $3.9 million jury verdict in the case. Court records show CSX Transportation finalized the confidential settlement with Sarah Jones's family Jan. 24. Jones was killed Feb. 20, 2014, when a freight train southwest of Savannah slammed into film workers shooting a movie about singer Gregg Allman. Though CSX had denied filmmakers permission to shoot on its property, a jury in 2017 ordered CSX to pay $3.9 million in damages. The company appealed the verdict.

Children accused of planning 'Columbine-style' attack: Authorities in North Carolina have accused six children ages 12 and 13 of discussing a 'Columbine-style attack' on their middle school on social media. WRAL in Raleigh reported that the Scotland County Sheriff's Office said the students, who were removed from the school, face felony charges of communicating a threat of mass violence on school property. Capt. Jessica Sadovnikov said the discussion was such that investigators considered it serious. The sheriff's office said two students at Carver Middle School in Laurel Hill alerted staff members that they thought the students would carry out the threat on Jan. 25.

— From news services