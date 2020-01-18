A Cuyahoga County jury on Friday found Preston guilty of murder, reckless homicide, felonious assault and aggravated robbery, county prosecutor Michael O’Malley said. Cleveland Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office linked Preston to the crime scene through DNA, O’Malley said.
A message was left with Preston’s attorney seeking comment on the conviction.
