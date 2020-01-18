CLEVELAND — An Ohio man charged in a Cleveland carjacking that killed a woman preparing for her daughter’s birthday celebration at a church was found guilty by a jury and could face life in prison, the county prosecutor said.

Michael Preston, 23, was accused of running over Lesley DeJesus in November 2018 in a church parking lot after DeJesus and her husband tried to stop Preston from stealing their van. Authorities said DeJesus, 33, was at the church planning her daughter’s Quinceañera, a traditional Hispanic celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday.