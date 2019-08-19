OHIO

Man denies making threat to Jewish center

A 20-year-old man pleaded not guilty Monday to threatening a Jewish community center in a video that authorities say showed him shooting a semiautomatic rifle.

A judge set bond at $250,000 for James Reardon, ordered a mental health evaluation and told him to stay away from Jewish organizations if he is released from jail. He was arraigned by video in the municipal court in Struthers, near Youngstown.

Police arrested Reardon on Saturday on charges of telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing, a day after a Jewish organization contacted authorities.

Ammunition, semiautomatic weapons, a gas mask and anti-Semitic information were found at a house in New Middletown where he lives with his mother, police said.

New Middletown police said the video posted on Reardon’s Instagram account last month included the sounds of sirens and screaming with the caption: “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.” The post tagged the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

The Youngstown Area Jewish Federation said it found out about the threat on Friday and alerted the police and FBI. The organization said it later learned that “ira_seamus” was an online pseudonym for James Reardon.

Media outlets in Youngstown reported that Reardon attended the 2017 white nationalist rally that turned violent in Charlottesville.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Proud Boys convicted of attempted assault

Two members of the far-right Proud Boys have been found guilty of charges including attempted gang assault for their part in a melee that followed a speech at New York’s Metropolitan Republican Club.

A jury convicted Maxwell Hare and John Kinsman on Monday in connection with the October 2018 brawl between members of the all-male Proud Boys and the loosely organized anti-fascist group known as Antifa.

Lawyers for Hare and Kinsman said the men acted in self-defense, but prosecutors said they and other Proud Boys members started the physical fight.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said the defendants beat four people “in a brutal act of political violence.”

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Jury will start again

in warehouse fire trial

A judge ordered jurors to restart deliberations Monday in the trial of two men charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of 36 partygoers who died in a fire inside a cluttered San Francisco Bay-area warehouse.

The order to begin again came after the judge dismissed three female jurors for an undisclosed reason on the 10th day of deliberations.

Superior Judge Trina Thompson excused the jurors and replaced them with alternates at the trial of Derick Almena and Max Harris following a three-month trial.

Thompson replaced the three women with a woman and two men, telling them to disregard all past deliberations. She also imposed a gag order preventing attorneys from discussing the case with reporters.

The Dec. 2, 2016, fire broke out during an electronic music party at an Oakland warehouse known as the Ghost Ship, killing 36 people.

— Associated Press

Law sets new rules

for police shootings

California is changing its standards for when police can kill under a law signed Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, as it tries to deter police shootings of young minority men that have roiled the nation.

“We are doing something today that stretches the boundary of possibility and sends a message to people all across this country that they can do more and they can do better to meet this moment,” Newsom (D) said as he stood alongside family members of people killed by police.

The law initiated by Democratic Assemblywoman Shirley Weber of San Diego will allow police to use lethal force only when necessary to defend against an imminent threat of death or serious injury to officers or bystanders. But lawmakers dropped an explicit definition of “necessary” that previously had said officers could use deadly force only when there is “no reasonable alternative.”

One catalyst was last year’s fatal shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man suspected of vandalism whose death in Sacramento sparked protests in the state capital and reverberated nationwide.

— Associated Press