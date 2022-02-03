Callender has been placed on leave, said Oberheiden, who declined to discuss other details.
“I can confirm we have entered a dialogue with investigators,” he said.
In 2020, ICE said Callender would be in charge of homeland security investigations in Ohio and Michigan. Jurisdiction includes immigration, human trafficking, child pornography and cross-border crimes.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, released a statement Thursday, saying it takes “allegations of misconduct very seriously.”