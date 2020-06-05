At 3 p.m., though, there was no raucous crowd or passionate chants, just eight people standing in awkward silence. A couple of police officers stood around chatting with demonstrators, most of whom had never been to a protest. An elderly woman in a red T-shirt and sneakers said she could only protest for an hour because she had to go home and feed her cat. A few high school students nervously held handmade signs and snapped selfies. No one seemed to know what to do.

The scene surprised Vanessa Enoch, a Democratic running a long-shot campaign for Congress in Ohio’s solidly red 8th District. “I thought I was going to find an organized protest and talk to the leader,” said Enoch, a black woman and self-described activist. “I thought I would find speakers and all sorts of things that were organized because that is the type of protest rally I am accustomed to.”

But Middletown, whose population is under 50,000, isn’t accustomed to any type of rally. “You just don’t see protests like this in Middletown,” said Samantha Reynolds, a 23-year-old preschool teacher with a magenta ponytail and first-time demonstrator.

Enoch ended up stepping in to fire up the crowd, which began chanting, “Say his name. George Floyd!” The group began marching, at first tentatively, then more confidently. The crowd began to grow. Shirtless teenagers ran out of the YMCA to join. Customers stepped out of coffee shops. Good samaritans hastily bought bottled water to hand out in the 90-degree heat. Onlookers honked or gave thumbs-ups. What started as a handful of protesters grew into an organized march of 80.

As protests over Floyd’s death exploded across American cities over the past nine days, marked by huge crowds and intense police confrontations, another type of protest is playing out in small Midwestern towns unaccustomed to activism. In Ohio, majority-white places like Piqua (population 21,200), Troy (population 26,132) and Celina (population 10,607) saw demonstrations in front of Dairy Queens, county courthouses and strip malls.

“It’s pretty rare,” Piqua Mayor Kris Lee said of protests in his town. In fact, Lee couldn’t recall a single other protest other than a KKK rally about 20 years ago

Piqua has had a particularly uneasy relationship to race. Like many speck-on-the-map Midwestern cities and villages, black and white residents lived in de facto segregation until the changes of the civil rights era. But it was also in Piqua, which sits along the banks of the plodding, cocoa-colored Great Miami River, that the “Randolph slaves” arrived from Virginia in 1846 after a powerful plantation owner freed 383 in a deathbed crisis of conscience. It was one of the largest manumissions of the pre-Civil War era.

Many of the descendants live in the area to this day, including Lee, who was the first black mayor elected in this overwhelmingly white city, where 100 people, mostly white, turned out to march against racism.

Lee, a former police officer, said the modest turnout is impressive for Piqua’s size. “Residents here recognize it wasn’t just a tragedy for black people, but it was a tragedy for everyone,” Lee said of Floyd’s death.

Piqua is the seat of Miami County, which broke overwhelmingly for Donald Trump in 2016. But political lines seem to have blurred when it comes to Floyd, Lee said.

Other small towns across the Midwest have experienced similar epiphanies in the past week. One of the organizers of a recent march in Celina describes the city’s reaction to Floyd’s death as a watershed moment for the town, where 100 people gathered outside the courthouse on Sunday, chanting and holding signs.

Kelsey Swann, a 21-year-old Celina resident who is mixed race, joined organizers Domonique and Laina Williams as they led a march. None of them had been involved in, much less organized, a protest before.

“As we started our walk, people started joining us,” Swann said, estimating that the crowd had doubled to over 200 by the end of the march.

“It was phenomenal,” Swann said, adding that she felt, for the first time, that Celina understood the path she and other people of color walk every day. Or at least they wanted to. Swann said that even the few detractors — a handful of people who showed up with Confederate flags — hopefully came away with something.

“I wanted them all to know that they were loved,” Swann said.

Jack Bloom — a professor of sociology and anthropology at Indiana University’s campus in Gary, a city roiled by race issues over the years — has participated in and studied the civil rights movement in the United States for the past 50 years. The breadth of the Floyd protest movement in small Midwestern towns has surprised him.

“I am shocked. I am amazed by what I have seen,” Bloom said.

The only modern-day parallel in small towns that he could find is the reaction to the secret bombing of Cambodia in 1970 and the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

“I think people are outraged at Floyd’s death,” Bloom said. “Will this go beyond to other issues? Nobody can answer that question.” The grievances Floyd’s death has tapped into are the same in Kokomo, Ind., as they are in Chicago, he says.

In these smaller towns, white residents are making up the majority of the protesters.

“These are all sundown towns that had a history of racial issues,” Bloom said, adding that it is heartening to see what could be a new transformational awareness.

Samuel Johnson Jr. grew up in Middletown and is now a high school principal in Columbus. He said the fact that Floyd’s death was so visible on video and that the arrest was for a misdemeanor made it something that resonated everywhere.

“No matter if you are in a large city or small town, you can empathize with George Floyd and come to the conclusion that this was an unnecessary loss of life and something needs to be done about it,” Johnson, who is black, said.

Meanwhile, back in Celina, Kelsey Swann feels her future is changing. Swann was well-known at her local high school for being involved in musicals and plays, and she was runner-up in the city’s Miss Lake contest. She planned to leave Celina soon for a bigger city with more opportunity and diversity. Sunday’s march changed that.

“I feel like I need to stay to make a difference. I know I touched people here,” Swann said. “I need to stay here to fix this, to help make this county or city what it can be. We are not perfect, but we are not horrible either,” Swann said.

She’s already making plans for more marches.