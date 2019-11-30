Officials say the cub has been nursing, and Aurora is attentive. The bears are expected to remain out of public view until spring.

Aurora has three surviving offspring from previous litters. Those bears now live at zoos in Utah, Maryland and Wisconsin.

The newest cub was sired by a 20-year-old bear named Lee. He was moved to Columbus from the Denver Zoo a year ago under a species survival plan recommendation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD