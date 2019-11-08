The Cosmopolitan declined to comment. TMZ is not a defendant in the case.

The complaint acknowledges Simpson got a notice banning him from the property after he spent several hours at a steakhouse and a lounge.

The 72-year-old Simpson is on parole from prison and living in Las Vegas.

He served nine years for armed robbery and assault after a bid to retrieve personal memorabilia at a Las Vegas hotel in 2007.

