The order directs the department to cease amending birth certificates in any way not specifically authorized under state law and to remove from its website any reference to amending birth certificates for nonbinary people. People who are nonbinary do not identify with traditional male or female gender assignments.
The agency issued a birth certificate in May to Oregon resident Kit Lorelied, who was born in Oklahoma, identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.
Lorelied sued after the Oklahoma State Department of Health initially refused the request. The department, represented by the attorney general’s office, reached a settlement in May in which it agreed to add a nonbinary option on birth certificates.
— Associated Press
CENSUS BUREAU
5-year survey data delayed over pandemic
The U.S. Census Bureau announced Wednesday the first-ever delay in the release of its American Community Survey five-year data, citing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The target release date for the data, which reflects 2016 to 2020, will now be March 2022 rather than December.
“To reflect our quality standards . . . additional time is needed to continue refining our methodology so that we can minimize the impact of nonresponse bias due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the bureau said in a statement on its website, adding that it would provide an update in December.
Census data is used by the government to allocate federal funding, as well as by businesses, academics and research organizations.
The bureau did not release official one-year estimates from the 2020 ACS this year, saying the pandemic’s impact on data collection meant estimates did not meet its quality standards.
— Tara Bahrampour