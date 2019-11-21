Attorneys for the company also say they plan to appeal.
Johnson & Johnson had asked the judge to consider reducing the final award based on pre-trial settlements totaling $355 million the state reached with other defendants in the case.
Cleveland County Judge Thad Balkman initially ordered the company to pay $572 million, but later reduced that amount after acknowledging a miscalculation.
