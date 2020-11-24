Rodriquez had dropped the weapon as ordered by officers before the shooting, but appeared to be reaching for perhaps another weapon when he was shot, Knight said. One weapon was recovered at the scene, but Knight said police are not releasing information about it or whether other weapons were found.
Rodriguez was taken to a hospital where he died. It was not clear how many shots were fired or how many times Rodriguez was struck, Knight said.
Officers Bethany Sears, Jared Barton, Corey Adams, John Skuta and Brad Pemberton, along with Sgt. Sarah Carli are all on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting, according to Knight.
