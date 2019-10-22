Huff was arrested for public intoxication. Jail staff placed him in the restraint chair, where he was later found unresponsive and pronounced dead.

The lawsuit accused officials of negligence and of violating Huff’s constitutional rights. In a statement Monday, the board says it “deeply regrets” Huff’s death and the settlement is “reasonable under the circumstances.”

Former jail administrator Jennifer Niles pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in Huff’s death and was sentenced to 55 hours in jail.

