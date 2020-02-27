“Oklahoma has a history of bungling executions,” attorney Dale Baich said in a statement. “Their lack of planning is a recipe for another Oklahoma execution disaster.”
State officials announced earlier this month they’d obtained the lethal drugs needed to resume lethal injections, and Attorney General Mike Hunter notified the state’s criminal appeals court they were ready to begin scheduling executions.
There are currently 47 inmates on death row in Oklahoma, and more than two dozen have exhausted all of their appeals.
Oklahoma once had one of the busiest death chambers in the nation, but executions were put on hold following a botched lethal injection in 2014 that left an inmate writhing on the gurney and drug mix-ups in 2015 in which the wrong lethal drugs were delivered.
