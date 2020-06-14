Dennis told police he carried the children inside the house and called authorities.
Police said surveillance video from a neighboring property shows Dennis getting out the vehicle and locking it up, then walking inside his house without the children.
The temperature peaked in the low 90s in Tulsa on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Jail records show Dennis remained in custody Sunday, but do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Bond is set at $750,000. He is due in court on Friday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.