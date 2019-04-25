FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks in the House of Representatives chamber at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. A bill endorsed by a broad coalition of Native American groups to celebrate a day for indigenous people on Columbus Day has been signed into law by Stitt, the nation’s first Native governor. Stitt signed the bill on Thursday, saying it was a fair compromise that gives Oklahomans an opportunity to celebrate both the 15th Century explorer and the state’s indigenous people. (Nate Billings/The Oklahoman via AP, File) (Associated Press)

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill endorsed by a broad coalition of Native American groups to celebrate a day for indigenous people on Columbus Day has been signed into law by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The Republican is the first governor in the U.S. to be enrolled as a member of a Native American tribe.

Stitt signed the bill Thursday, saying it was a fair compromise that gives Oklahoma residents an opportunity to celebrate both the 15th century explorer and the state’s indigenous people.

The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes, which represents more than 750,000 tribal citizens, passed a resolution earlier this year urging Stitt to sign the measure.

Unlike similar measures approved in several other states, including New Mexico earlier this month , the bill does not replace Columbus Day. It moves Oklahoma’s current Native American Day from November to the second Monday in October.

