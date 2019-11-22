Authorities say Shepard was a passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation and ran away when Terney learned of an arrest warrant for him. Authorities say the two eventually shot each other. Terney died the following day while Shepard recovered.
Defense attorneys argued Shepard was abused as a child, which likely contributed to his criminal behavior. Shepard’s attorney didn’t immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.
