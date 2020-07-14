Townsend previously pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.
Police have said Townsend was drunk and driving nearly 80 mph (129 kph) in a 25-mph (40 kph) zone when he crossed two lanes of traffic onto a sidewalk and crashed into the runners. Yuridia Martinez, 16, Rachel Freeman, 17, and Kolby Crum, 18, were killed.
Jail records show Townsend remains in custody on bonds totaling $1.2 million and faces additional charges of leaving the scene of a fatality accident, leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving under the influence of alcohol.
The day before the crash, Townsend’s 29-year-old son was killed in a multi-vehicle auto accident in Moore.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.