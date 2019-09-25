Lexington is near Interstate 35 south of Oklahoma City. Stratford is southeast of Lexington and about 55 miles (88 kilometers) from Oklahoma City.

Boatwright’s death is the second this month of a scholastic football player in Oklahoma.

Sixteen-year-old Peter Webb died Sept. 15 after suffering an apparent head injury during a game. He played for Southwest Covenant in the Oklahoma City suburb of Yukon.

