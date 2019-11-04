Sweeney was among officers responding to reports of a suicidal person and found Pigeon doused in lighter fluid and threatening to set himself on fire in a courtyard.

Prosecutors say Sweeney shot Pigeon after another officer fired a bean bag. An affidavit says Pigeon was unarmed and did not pose a threat when he was shot, and two fellow officers also testified that Pigeon posed no threat.

Defense attorney Gary James has said Sweeney didn’t know Pigeon was unarmed because the other officers didn’t notify him by radio and that Sweeney made the proper decision based on the information he was given.

But prosecutors argued that Sweeney didn’t follow protocol when he shot Pigeon three times, including once in the heart.

District Attorney David Prater said Sweeney “violated just about every policy he could have regarding how you deal with the mentally ill and how you deal with a person when you’re trying to de-escalate the situation.”

