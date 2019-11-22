Defense attorney Gary James says Mitchell acted lawfully to stop a threat, The Oklahoman reports. James described Godsey as a “violent, fleeing felon,” adding she shot at police officers.
Two officers were placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting.
The grand jury indicted Mitchell on Thursday. He faces at least 10 years in prison.
