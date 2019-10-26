In the claim, Muller alleges that Prater targeted the group Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform because of his opposition to its proposals. The claim alleges that Prater improperly obtained a grand jury subpoena without probable cause and used it to obtain financial records for the group, its chairman, and for donations made by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Prater did not respond to requests for comment from the Associated Press, but in a statement to KFOR-TV, which first reported the claim, he called the allegations “ridiculous” and said Muller has “a personal vendetta” against him.

— Associated Press

Police sergeant wins discrimination case: A jury has recommended that a St. Louis County police sergeant be awarded nearly $20 million after finding the department discriminated against him because he is gay. The jury's verdict came Friday in a 2017 lawsuit brought by Sgt. Keith Wildhaber. He testified that he was told to "tone down his gayness" to secure a promotion to lieutenant. Wildhaber was passed over 23 times for promotion.

Walmart shooting suspect kills himself: A man who fired shots inside a Walmart store in Georgia early Saturday has died after he turned the gun on himself, news reports say. WJAX-TV reported that a 19-year-old man walked into the store in Waycross and started shooting. No workers or customers were hurt. The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at around 3 a.m. The station quoted police as identifying him as John Jaylen Walker Kinnitt of Waycross.

— From news services

