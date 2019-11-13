The proposed state question filed on Tuesday would prohibit prosecutors from using previous nonviolent felony convictions to enhance prison sentences.
Hicks says state prosecutors are still examining the proposal, but that there are already elements that would be “detrimental, if not catastrophic, for public safety.”
District Attorney Angela Marsee says ignoring past convictions of repeat offenders is “detrimental to our mission.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD